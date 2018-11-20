Holiday shopping season is upon us, especially Black Friday, which is why authorities are warning shoppers to keep their belongings close to them at all times. Authorities are advising consumers to play it safe this season (and of course all year long, because it can happen at any time), by implementing some smart security measures.

Although it’s always important to be aware of online scams during this time of year, there is one simple crime that we are all vulnerable to: pickpocketers. While one is out busy choosing the perfect gift for their loved ones or hitting those sales, thieves can easily go around your cart and snatch your purse or your wallet. Yes, it only takes one move for them to grab the bag and run off without you knowing. It’s scary, especially since we don’t really think about it at that moment. It’s easy to say, “It’s just two steps away from me, it’ll be okay”, but those two seconds can cause serious damage if we are distracted. As annoying as it is, unfortunately, it happens more than we think, which is why police are offering a simple tip that can keep you and your wallet at rest.

What is this tip? Well, honestly, I would have never thought of this in the first place, but it’s pure genius. To keep your purse safe, all you have to do is secure it by clipping the child safety belt through the strap. While your purse is zipped, this will help in preventing someone from taking advantage of you being distracted and running off with the purse since it will automatically lock.

It’s a simple hack that only takes 5 seconds or less to do! What if your cart doesn’t have a child safety strap? No worries! You can always improvise by using a one-piece carabiner clip and keep it attached to your purse while securing it to the cart. You can purchase one of these savvy clips (that come in 10 piece multipacks) on Amazon for only $10.99, talk about a bargain!

This time of year is the easiest for people to get robbed of their belongings which is why we can never be too careful or prepared when it comes to financial security and personal safety. These incidents usually occur when we are in a hurry or distracted, which is why it is importat to keep both eyes opened at all times. Other safety tips that are good to remember include:

Stay alert of your surroundings

Make sure you are parked in well-lit areas

Double-check your car is locked

Hide any shopping bags or items in your trunk

Carry as little cash as possible and keep it in your front pocket

Shop during daylight hours with friends or family members

Notify your credit card company immediately if your card is lost or stolen

Stay wary of strangers who approach you for any reason

Happy shopping!