Are Second-Born Children More Likely To Be Troublemakers Than Their Siblings? Study Says Yes!

Good news second-born’s, it looks like researchers are trying to blame our mischievous acts on science! A new study claims that second-born children are more likely to misbehave than firstborns. Joseph Doyle, an MIT economist, said the “curse of the second born child” is, in fact, true after children are inclined to be more rebellious than their older siblings.

Researchers collect data on sets of brothers in both the United States and Europe, showing the younger siblings is 25 to 40 percent more likely to get into serious trouble with the law or at school. Researchers did take into account the measures of infant and childhood health, school quality, parental investment, and sibling composition. A possible explanation for these odd findings is that parents styles change according to birth order.

For example, first-born children often receive all the undivided attention from parents, while younger siblings have to compete for attention. So, that’s means that the more the family grows, dynamics change.

Studies also showed that maternal employment and the use of daycare is much higher for second-borns in year 2 to 4, compared to their siblings. This suggests a longer amount of parent to child face time and could contribute to a less trouble making future. These firstborn have role models who are likely adults, while the second born has role models who are slightly “irrational 2-year-olds”, known as well, their older siblings. Children born later also have different peer groups early in life.

But don’t worry, this isn’t totally bad. The research doesn’t mean you’re doomed for life and will go out and commit crime and mayhem, it just means that your birth order might matter just a little bit more than what you think. Let me tell you, this explains so much, sorry mom.