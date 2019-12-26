Talk about pure, sweet, innocent luck! A woman from Michigan received the surprise of her lifetime after she discovered the 81 pounds of Secret Santa gifts she received this year were from none other than Bill Gates! Yes, that billionaire Bill Gates. She won the jackpot this holiday season.

According to MarketWatch, Shelby, from Detroit, has participated in over 95 RedditGifts exchanges before hitting the ultimate Secret Santa this Christmas. Turns out the second richest man in the world gave her a variety of Christmas gifts, paying tribute to her favorite books, movies, and video games.

Some of the gifts included a pair of elaborate Lego sets that included a giant Hogwarts castle from Harry Potter, a Harry Potter Santa Hat, a retired R2D2 Star Wars puzzle and a bound manuscript of the talented F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby. The manuscript included scans of the authors’ handwritten notes as he was writing the novel, which meant the most to Shelby. She stated,“‘The Great Gatsby’ is my favorite novel. I had some lines from ‘Great Gatsby’ in my wedding vows. So this really is a special book to me and it is the most fancy book I have ever seen. It almost feels like it needs a case with a spotlight to display it. It is so nice.”

Raise your hand if matching with Bill Gates for #RedditGifts Secret Santa is a life goal. 🙋‍♀️Just when she needed it most, one lucky giftee (u/szor) struck Secret Santa gold & was blessed with the Christmas of a lifetime. Well done, @BillGates. https://t.co/pZelK3ao9v pic.twitter.com/RY4DrKHU6g — Reddit (@reddit) December 21, 2019

Shelby also received a handmade quilt that depicts scenes from Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda video game series, which she believes was custom made since she couldn’t find another one like it online. There was also a crate that was packed with Twin Peak memorabilia which included an embroidered L.L. Bean jacket worn by one of the crew members on set from 1990 and 1991, as well as five script for the second season.

Shelby did note that the most meaningful gift was an undisclosed donation made in her late mother’s memory to the American Heart Association. The Microsoft founder has reportedly participated in RedditGifts’ Secret Santa exchange every year. He, along with his team, are known for conducting thorough research to provide gifts specifically made for each recipient.

So in a way, think of it as your own personal Santa list that is probably going to come true. Honestly, I didn’t think this was a thing, I would have signed up for these Reddit Gift Exchanges if I knew that Bill Gates was participating. It’s like your own personal billionaire genie if you think about it. Like I said, pure dumb luck.

Hey Bill Gates, if you’re reading this, I am also a huge fan of Star Wars. Just saying.