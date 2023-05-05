Shemar Moore Pays Tribute to The Late Kristoff St. John In ‘The Young and the Restless’ Return

The actor is set to reprise his role as Malcolm Winters who will return to Genoa City to reconnect with his daughter Lily (Christel Khalil), nephew Devon (Bryton James), and stepson Nate (Sean Dominic).

Awaited Return

In a preview clip for Monday’s episode, Malcolm reminisced about his half-brother, Neil Winters, who was portrayed by the late Kristoff St. John.

“There he is,” he says while looking at his half-brother’s portrait. “Besides, y’all know me, when it came to the great Neil Winters, I show up. Whatever it takes.”

In March, it was confirmed that Moore would be returning to his beloved role – one that earned him a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in 2000 – for a special episode to mark the 50th anniversary of the soap.

He celebrated the news with an instagram post. “Aaayyee!!! Ya Boy Malcolm Winters is coming back to @youngandrestlesscbs on Monday MAY 8th 😱👊🏽”

In 2019, Moore made his last appearance on the Young and the Restless when the show aired special episodes in memory of St. John, who passed away at age 52 in February of that year.

Cherished Memories

In May of that same year, Moore mentioned Saint John while giving out the award for the best drama series at the Daytime Emmys, which was eventually won by “The Young and the Restless”.

“This year, we had to say goodbye to a good man, a great man, a special individual, Mr. Kristoff St. John,” said Moore. “In my opinion he is the most iconic, popular, thorough, professional, talented, big-hearted, generous African-American actor in soap opera history. … Kristoff, we miss you, rest in peace, keep dancing, and we will never, ever forget you, my brother,” Moore said.

“[Kristoff would] want me to shut my mouth, get the party crackin’,” he quipped before he announced the award winner.