The Country's Most Beautiful Train Ride Costs Only $97
Big Bend National Park is a true Texas treasure. From taking a leisurely drive through Chihuahuan Desert landscape to hiking into the Santa Elena Canyon, Big Bend National Park takes a few days to explore. Thankfully there are many campgrounds and RV parks to rest your head, but none of those places come close to what Basecamp Terlingua can offer visitors–– uninterrupted views of the starlit Texas skies. And that’s not all; your hotel room is a literal bubble.

Welcome to the Basecamp Bubbles, a one-of-a-kind lodging accommodation in the heart of rustic resort Basecamp Terlingua. The Texas camp is a unique new way to enjoy beautiful starry nights and the public’s response to the rental debut is out of this world.

Erected in December, the lodging attraction features 225-square-foot inflated spheres complete with a queen-sized bed, full bathroom, coffee station, mini-fridge, and a small indoor seating area. Right outside you’ll find an additional outdoor shower and a seating area complete with a fire pit.

The inflatable hotel is the innovation of French company, Bubbletree, who have hosted parties and even weddings in their bubble rooms. Basecamp Terlingua operations manager Heidi Bertels shares that these rooms are the first of its kind in the United States.

During the hot South Texas day, the bubbles are climate-controlled and feature a daytime shade system to prevent overheating. However, the real magic happens at night when the sun sets. The bubbles are illuminated, creating a stark contrast in the middle of the West Texas Desert. And if star watching is on your agenda, the bubbles can be darkened to provide the perfect starlight theater. (Which shouldn’t be confused with the Starlight Theatre which is located in the old ghost town and hosts live music acts).

The bubbles are currently booked every weekend through May, however, weekdays are still available as well as Summer weekends. The bubbles rent for $189 a night, with children under 12 staying free.

