​​​​As summer approaches, you may be trying to find your next travel destination. Do you feel like ditching the big city to experience an old main street feel? Fear no more, I am here to save the day! These American small towns may be the perfect travel spots for you!

Sedona, Arizona

A beautiful desert town located in Arizona, Sedona is surrounded by red rock formations. The small-town vibe is strong here, but the activities are endless. Are you the outdoorsy type? If so, you can’t miss the incredible hiking trails. Even if you don’t consider yourself the outdoors type, Sedona offers great art galleries, shopping spots, and wonderful dining!

Hot Springs, Arkansas

They don’t call it Hot Springs, Arkansas for no reason! The old west feeling town is famous for its eight historic bathhouses. The mineral springs National Parks are the biggest seller to visit this small town, but they also have beautiful gardens and a theme park making it a destination that is fun for the whole family!

Fairhope, Alabama

This is a spot for golf lovers! The beautiful southern small-town features the Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa, as well as access to several other courses. The town holds two spots on the Best Golf Resorts in America. Author and frequent classic gameshow contestant Fannie Flagg reigns from Fairhope, Alabama. You can often find her books signed in the local bookstores!

Camden, Maine

If you’re looking for the perfect New England beach town to visit this summer, Camden, Maine is for you! There is plenty of opportunity for outdoor activities. The beautiful harbor on the Atlantic ocean even makes for a fun visit during the colder months. If you’re in town, make sure to catch a show at the Camden Opera House.

Breckenridge, Colorado

Maybe you’d rather visit a small-town during the winter months. If so, Breckenridge, Colorado is for you. Snowbunnies unite, Breckenridge boasts a great ski resort in the base of the Rocky Mountains. Prior to becoming a skier’s wonderland, it was a famous mining town once producing 68,500 pounds of gold! There is still a victorian feel to the area.

Carmel, California

Carmel is a quiet beach town filled with natural beauty. The town is only one square mile, making it a true small town! Noted as one of America’s best beach towns, you can enjoy whale watching in the surrounding area. The town is also famous for its historic landmarks and upscale shopping. The drive to Carmel makes for a beautiful road trip along the California coast.

Mystic, Connecticut

Mystic, Connecticut is famous for boating! The charming town is also home to a maritime museum with historic ships you can visit, as well as a popular aquarium that hosts Beluga Whales and African Penguins! This is a great spot to partake in some water sports!

Stowe, Vermont

Stowe is located in Northern Vermont. The mountain town makes for great biking and hiking, as well as skiing in the winter months. The smalltown in Vermont hosts many shopping and dining locations, as well as the famous Von Trapp Lodge, made famous by The Sound of Music!

Mackinac Island, Michigan

Mackinac Island is home to a historic district that makes for a fun but educational vacation. There are no cars allowed on the island, which really gives you that historic, small-town vibe. Explore the landmarks by bike, foot, or even horse-drawn carriage!

Nantucket, Massachusetts

​​​​Near Cape Cod, Nantucket is the smaller, cobblestoned beach town located in Massachusetts. Home to the Cliffside Beach Club, the town is a National Historic Landmark. National Geographic once ranked it the world’s best island!