Good Samaritan Generously Gives His Own Pants to Cold Homeless Man
snoopy wine bottle
Christmas is over, so happy Valentine’s Day Charlie Brown! Hopefully, your Peanuts holiday decorations are packed up by now (c’mon, it’s January). It’s now time to celebrate Valentine’s Day. I wonder if Charlie Brown would think this holiday is too commercialized too. I know, it’s not all about gifts, but these budget-friendly Charlie Brown and Snoopy Valentine’s Day gifts will make your significant other or friends happy.

We rounded up eight of our favorite Peanuts Gang Valentine’s gifts. Your favorite Charlie Brown fan is going to love these!

The Peanuts Gang Valentine’s Day Gifts

Snoopy Wine Bottle with Lights Gift Valentine's Day Birthday
I absolutely adore handmade items on Amazon. Support small business owners this Valentine’s Day by gifting your special someone this cute frosted wine bottle! This seller has a perfect five-star rating. There are battery LED lights inside!

Place this in your living room or home office for a little touch of Valentine’s Day.

2. Hallmark Peanuts Valentines Day Cards Assortment for Kids, 6 Valentine’s Day Cards with Envelopes (Hug from The Heart)

Hallmark Peanuts Valentines Day Cards Assortment for Kids, 6 Valentine's Day Cards with Envelopes (Hug from The Heart)
Forget Cupid! This Valentine’s Day is all about Snoopy. This greeting card is perfect for Snoopy lovers.

Grab some Peanuts comic strip stickers as well!

3. Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Valentine (Paramount/ Checkpoint)

Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Valentine (Paramount/ Checkpoint)
Don’t want to wait for the special to air on ABC? Watch the Peanuts characters anytime with this DVD.

Peanuts fans know this special is a classic! Is it even a holiday if you don’t watch a Charlie Brown special?

4. Charlie Brown Peanuts Snoopy and Woodstock Love Coffee Mug | 11 ounce cup | Serenity Home Goods | Cute Gift

Charlie Brown Peanuts Snoopy and Woodstock Love Coffee Mug | 11 ounce cup | Serenity Home Goods | Cute Gift
Stinkin’ cute! Your Valentine will use this coffee mug every day.

5. Peanuts Valentine’s Snoopy And Woodstock 14″ I Love You Lots Red Heart Pillow

Peanuts Valentine's Snoopy And Woodstock 14" I Love You Lots Red Heart Pillow
Mary gave the pillow a perfect rating!

6. Peanuts Snoopy Valentines Kissing Booth T Shirt

Peanuts Snoopy Valentines Kissing Booth T-Shirt
Grekaida Valentine Garden Flag Thanksgiving Day Garden Flag Decorative Banners Premium Burlap Double Sided Valentine's Day Flag for Yard Outdoor Seasonal Decoration (12x18 in, Red)
The Christmas decor is down, but the Valentine decor is going up. Place this cute garden flag outside to spread the love.

8. PEANUTS Snoopy Personalized Ceramic Mug – 11 Ounce Coffee Cup

PEANUTS Snoopy Personalized Ceramic Mug - 11 Ounce Coffee Cup
Sleepy Snoopy is me every morning.

Fore more Linus, Lucy, and Charlie Brown gifts, visit Amazon.

Watch: This Linus Van Pelt Ornament Brings All the Holiday Warmth to Christmas Trees

