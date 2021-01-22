Christmas is over, so happy Valentine’s Day Charlie Brown! Hopefully, your Peanuts holiday decorations are packed up by now (c’mon, it’s January). It’s now time to celebrate Valentine’s Day. I wonder if Charlie Brown would think this holiday is too commercialized too. I know, it’s not all about gifts, but these budget-friendly Charlie Brown and Snoopy Valentine’s Day gifts will make your significant other or friends happy.

We rounded up eight of our favorite Peanuts Gang Valentine’s gifts. Your favorite Charlie Brown fan is going to love these!

The Peanuts Gang Valentine’s Day Gifts