A Kentucky elementary school teacher is being praised on social media for his thoughtful act of kindness after helping a Tully Elementary School student enjoy a field trip with her classmates. 10-Year-old Ryan King has Spina Bifida and uses a wheelchair to move around every day. Spina Bifida is a birth defect that occurs when a person’s spinal cord doesn’t form properly. Ryan had to undergo a dozen surgeries since birth and has been confined to a wheelchair her entire life.

Ryan’s mom, Shelly King, said the fourth-grader is often unable to accompany her friends on field trips because the locations they go to aren’t always wheelchair accessible. When the family learned about the trip to the fossil beds at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, King expected to keep her daughter home and plan an alternate field trip day of their own. This since the national conservation area features plenty of rough terrains, which is why it would have been difficult for Ryan to move around freely.

That’s when Jim Freeman, a teacher at Ryan’s school decided to step. Freeman told King that he didn’t want the 10-year-old to miss out on a special trip, and without hesitation offered to carry Ryan on his back, so she could explore with her classmates.

The gesture meant so much to the family, that the Kings wanted to get the message out on social media. King shared several photos of the field trip on her Facebook Page, showing the Kentucky teacher holding Ryan inside a backpack carrier, trekking through the park with her hanging on his back.

If this doesn’t melt your heart, I truly don’t know what will. Teachers are truly angels sent from above.