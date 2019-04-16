A substitute teacher in Kentucky has been arrested for allegedly endangering middle school students by teaching while drunk. Yes, forget drinking and driving, now it’s drinking and teaching. This according to 32-year-old Brook Ellen West, who I want to say was having a very harsh morning.

West was arrested on charges of public intoxication and endangering the welfare of a minor. Scott County Sheriff’s deputies stated she confessed to the incident after questioning and told authorities that she had a total of four shots of vodka while teaching a class at Royal Springs Middle School in Georgetown.

School staff had noticed that West was acting in an “erratic” manner, reeked of alcohol, was unsteady on her feet, and kept shouting and cursing at the students. West was in charge of teaching students aged 11 to 13.

Authorities stated West’s breathalyzer test revealed a blood alcohol content level of .317. To put that number in perspective, in Kentucky, a person is legally drunk if their BAC is .08 percent or higher. So yeah, this sub was definitely intoxicated beyond levels. Something makes me believe it might have been more than 4 shots here, but that’s just me. As expected, Scott County Schools released a statement saying West is no longer employed at the school and will not be allowed to work with the district at any level.

Honestly, I really can’t see the reason behind her drinking vodka shots at 11 in the morning! Could it be that she just couldn’t stand the children anymore so she needed to resort to alcohol? Maybe, if so, those children must be wild. Also, apparently it was a half day at school so that just makes you question how she’s was going to drive back home.