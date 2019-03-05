Two high school best friends in Norman, Arkansas are reminding us just how specials friendship bonds are and how they can truly save our lives. Tanner Wilson and Brandon Qualls are gaining national attention, for warming heart across social media thanks to Wilson’s thoughtful act to help his friend.

Qualls uses a hand push model wheelchair to get around Cado Hills High School. Unfortunately, Qualls stated it sometimes get tiring and painful for him to keep up with other students. So, as a way to help him enjoy his High School days, Wilson decided to step in.

For two years, Wilson made it a point to save enough money by working part-time at a local car mechanics shop. Why? He wanted to buy Qualls a new electric wheelchair to help him get around the hallways easier. So he did. Just last month, Wilson put together his savings and bought a motorized wheelchair for his best friend and presented it to him in front of his classmates.

According to Qualls, he had no idea Wilson was saving up, but immediately started to cry as soon as he saw it since it was his dream to own an electric wheelchair for years.

Wilson’s reason behind buying him the thoughtful gesture? The Senior said that Qualls has always been a good friend and he wanted to do him a favor after everything he has done for him through the years. Teachers even stepped in and helped Wilson paint flames on the side of the wheelchair and wrote his last name emblazoned on the back to make it extra special for the teen.

Unfortunately, Qualls’ family doesn’t have a vehicle that is equipped to deal with the motorized wheelchair, so it will need to stay at the school for now. But still, it’s great to see that he will now be able to ride across the hallways alongside his friends.

Someone call Ellen Degeneres as soon as possible so she can have them on the show, because kids like these are rare these days. You’re my heroes.