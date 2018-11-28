Are you looking for a fun activity to do with friends and family during the holiday season that involves music, games, food, and lights? Look no more! Enchant Christmas is the place to go! The fun attraction takes place at the Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, and is open through December 30th.

What’s so fun about his place? Well, there something for everyone! There’s Santa’s Landing, live musical entertainment, an ice skating trail, the World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze, and a giant holiday market! The entire field has been transformed into an ultimate illuminated maze by approximately 2.5 million Christmas lights!

A special treat for visitors involves a small mischievous elf called Eddie, who hides around gifts throughout the maze. So keep an eye out for those if you visit the attraction, you never know what’s inside them! You can also take pictures with Santa or listen to stories told by Mrs. Claus at Santa’s landing.

To you shopaholics out there, don’t forget to stop by the market for some holiday gifts made by local vendors! And of course, get yourself some good street food that will please your taste buds while enjoying the entertainment from local musicians. This year, creators added a new light display and panels that light up when you walk on them, along with a 350-foot ice trail visitors can skate on!

Global Life Park is located at 1000 Ballpark Way in Arlington. Single and group tickets are now on sale starting at $19.99 with family four-packs available for $64.99. If you only want to visit the market during a weekday, ticket prices run at $9.99. There are special discounts available for EMS, Military, and students every day, so no excuses!

The park usually gets so packed, that it is recommended to reserve your tickets beforehand since they are limited. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. on weeknights and 5 to 11 p.m. on weekends now through Dec. 13. From Dec. 14-30, hours will be 4-10 p.m. on select Mondays; 4-10 p.m. Tues., Wed., Thurs. and Sunday; and 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For those of you who want to splurge a little bit, there is a VIP experience that grants you exclusive access to the maze, photo-ops with Santa and gourmet food in a private suite! What are you waiting for? Go out there and rent some skates and show us how well of an ice skater you are!