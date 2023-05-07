Tiger Woods Ex-Girlfriend Has Accused Him Of Sexual Assault in Lawsuit

Erica Herman, Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend, has accused him of sexual harassment, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Illicit Affairs

On Friday, documents were filed in Florida accusing Tiger Woods, 47, of having a sexual relationship with a restaurant employee, 38-year-old Erica Herman, while she was employed at his restaurant. Woods is then alleged to have forced Herman to sign a non-disclosure agreement in order to keep her job.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“Tiger Woods, the internationally renowned athlete and one of the most powerful figures in global sports, decided to pursue a sexual relationship with his employee, then – according to him – forced her to sign an NDA about it or else be fired from her job,” Benjamin Hodas, Herman’s attorney, stated in the filing.

“When he became disgruntled with their sexual relationship, he tricked her into leaving her home, locked her out, took her cash, pets, and personal possessions, and tried to strong-arm her into signing a different NDA.”

“Now, he wants to deny her access to the courts and put this case into secret arbitration, based on a highly redacted document that he claims is a contract between them.”

Conflicting Claims

GETTY IMAGES

Herman claims that Woods tricked her into leaving his home by telling her to pack for a weekend trip to the Bahamas. When she arrived at the airport, Woods’ lawyer met her and told her that she was locked out of the house and wouldn’t see Woods again.

“While still in the hangar, ‘Ray Donovan (a fictional character) with a pen’ proceeded to insult Ms. Herman, (advised) her she had no legal rights, and (tried) to force her to agree to a (different) non-disclosure and arbitration agreement,” the filing continues.

Herman refused to sign this document. Instead, she decided to file a lawsuit against the trust which owned the house she was evicted from.