Not to brag, but I’ve been cleaning my phone since pre-covid. Phones are gross. You set them down on tables, touch them after you eat, and some people even take them into the bathroom. (Gross.) Touchscreen wipes are a must.

Cleaning wipes are a game-changer right now. You never know what kind of germs you’re coming in contact with. It’s best to wipe your cell phone screen down after visiting grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more. Grab a pack along with four other handy products you didn’t know you needed until now.

5 Must-Have Household & Auto Items Under $20

Touchscreen wipes are great products to keep in your travel cleaning kits. You’ll definitely want these for traveling on planes. These screen cleaners are disposable, and the pricing is great! Use them on phones, iPads, and navigation screens.

You’d be surprised by how much grime your phone compiles after a day. Of course, you don’t want to spray disinfectant spray or use normal disinfectant wipes as a cleaning solution on your LCD screens or mobile screens (it could damage them), so check out these pre-moistened mobile disinfecting wipes.

A regular duster can’t clean as good as this telescopic ceiling fan. This is a good product for anyone who hates climbing ladders! I have to use a ladder to clean my fan, and it’s not fun at all.

There’s a reason why your sink is building up grime. You may need to clean your drain. Grab a pack of these disposable drain snakes to get your drain back in shape. Just insert and twist! It’s perfect for bathroom sinks, showers, and tubs. (Yes, it cleans hair out.)

Advertisement

Each set comes with 16 pieces of flex-drain sticks.

Hopefully, you won’t be pulled over anytime soon. However, it’s best to be prepared. Have your registration and insurance ready in this insurance holder. Your files will stay secure, organized, and protected.

Thanks to the clear sleeves, your documents are visible. Keep your organizer in your glove box, console, or above your visor.

We could all use some extra outlets in our homes. No need to get your home improvement DIY tools out just yet. This little tower will charge three devices at once. It’s compatible with Apple and Android products (or any USB cable).

The 3.1 amp power output will charge your devices quickly. It’s great for homes, but it’ll also come in handy at your office. This space-saving gadget sure does beat have a bulky extension cord at your desk.