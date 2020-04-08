It looks like spring break has been extended for kids. The circumstances are awful, but you have to find the light at the end of the tunnel. How are you keeping your little ones entertained? If your preschoolers have a cell phone in their little hands, take it away from them. These toddler toys will feed their imagination much better.

Don’t we like saying that we grew up in the good ol’ days before smartphones took over? Imaginative play is the best. My parents set a Barbie cash register in front of me, and in my mind, I was the best sales associate there ever was. It may sound silly, but it helps kiddos get used to counting money! Here are some of the best toys for endless entertainment. Get used to the sound of those toys falling out of the toy box!

Outdoor Toys

If me, a grown adult, misses being pushed around in a buggy by my mother at Walmart, then you know your sweet baby does! It’s going to be a while until we’re all back in stores. Get them outside with a buggy push car.

What kid isn’t eager to get behind the wheel of a car? Let’s go for a cruise in the neighborhood.

Water slides will always be fun. Coronavirus may have us stuck at home, but we can still enjoy fun in the backyard.

Educational Toys

Wooden blocks were the best part of sitting in the waiting room at the doctor’s office. They help develop fine motor skills, get the creativity flowing, and are evergreen toys. Kids can play with these building blocks for years!

I love it when kids’ vocabularies start to develop. That’s when their personalities truly shine. This LeapFrog book will help little ones learn 100 words. Instructions can be heard in both English and Spanish.

Babies and toddlers from 9 months to three years of age will enjoy walking as they sing along to their favorite songs, sound effects, and fun phrases.

Kitchen Toys

If you have a mini-me that can’t stay out of the kitchen, let them help! This kitchen playset comes with 25 pieces.

I know plenty of us have stepped up our baking skills since being home. Let’s get our creative kiddos involved in some fun baking too.

Okay, sometimes we need our space in the kitchen. Step2’s playset has everything your kitchen has. Kids will feel like they’re whipping up something delicious.

Indoor Toys

You can never go wrong with a fire truck!

Listening to toddlers babble is so funny! Get your youngster on the phone and let them talk your ears off.

Honestly, playing with LEGOs is a rite of passage. This is where all the fun starts before you can venture off into other outdoor fun.

Arts & Crafts

Art is extremely therapeutic. Sometimes we think kids need naps when really they just need a cold cup of water, snack, and something to draw on. So soothing!

Jumbo crayons and poster paint? Sign me up!

Here’s an idea. Tape butcher paper to a wall and let the kids go at it with gel crayons!