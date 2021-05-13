My parents: Back in my day, we walked to school or took the bus. Me to my future kids: Back in my day, we put the water hose and Dawn dish soap on the trampoline and hoped for the best! Well, how the tables have turned. You know what? I’m glad kids get to enjoy this. (I’m a little jealous) but this trampoline sprinkler is a game-changer for kiddos who love the water.

Of course, water parks are always fun, but nothing beats hanging out in the backyard with the neighborhood kids in the summertime. Your kids and grandchildren are going to love having a trampoline sprinkler. I mean, you can practically bring the water park to the backyard, thanks to this nifty $20 gadget.

Outdoor cooling fun

Under $20

Perfect gift for 8-12-year-olds

Say hello to your new trampoline water park! You can find the sprinkler in stock on Amazon today for $19.99. This outdoor water play sprinkler is going to come in handy for birthday parties and more hot summer days.

How it Works

Amazon customers love the high-quality summer toy for several reasons, including how easy it is to set up. This is definitely one of the best sprinklers yet! To set up the trampoline water sprinkler, you’ll need to place the hose on a trampoline, then connect it to the garden hose. Turn on the water and let the fun begin.

It’s safe as well. The hose is mounted on the outside of the trampoline net, so your kids won’t accidentally grab it while jumping.

Of course, extra safety is key. I highly recommend getting trampoline accessories like a heavy-duty trampoline net and a trampoline ladder.

For more summer toys, visit Amazon. They have various kiddie swimming pools, inflatable loungers, inflatable basketball hoops, and more water games.