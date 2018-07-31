Packing a carry-on bag is one of the most stressful things anyone can do. Whether it’s a week or even just two days, a carry-on luggage always seems to be a hassle and ends up getting the best of us. There we are, 30 minutes before our flight, trying to fit in all our personal items, sticking things through the zippers, resorting to sitting on top of the small bag hoping it will close one way or another. Once that’s done, we realize it might not be the best idea to over pack because you know it won’t close when you come back home or might be too big for the overhead compartment, so you have to pack it again, giving up and just using a bigger bag you will need to check in. But we still do it, because, well, we like the challenge of it even if that means taking things out, starting over and realizing you left your laptop charger at home.

Now, imagine packing more than 100 different items into one single carry-on bag. That is exactly what actress and world-wide traveler Rachel Grant did. Grant partnered up with Biaggi, a luggage brand who focuses on foldable bags, to show off one of their newest carry-on designs. Grant recorded herself fitting 130 items in what seems to be a bag no bigger than a standard backpack. Grant’s items included clothes, shoes, toiletries, and accessories. She makes everything looks ridiculously easy, which makes the whole experience terrifying. The video has over 14 million views online, and has been covered by hundreds of blogs and websites, and aired across the globe. TSA must really love her for “packing light.” Just watch below how she neatly and calmly (props to her for that) organized the 130 items. This is just ridiculous, I’m going to go ahead and say there is some sort of witchcraft involved in this situation.

Grant used some helpful packing tips such as rubber bands, ziplock bags, and packing cubes inside other bags to stay organized. If you don’t know what packing cubes are, I highly recommend you invest in these little compression bags. There is no greater satisfaction than opening your suitcase and knowing exactly where everything is. In an instant unpacking becomes easier because these cubes allow your clothes to be folded, flat, and neatly rolled into one, meaning there are no wrinkles. This is exactly what Grant did, she used the cubes to stack everything inside the carry-on bag, and organize it to her pleasing.

Can you believe it though? 130 items in a single carry-on bag, including 23 items of clothing. That’s enough to keep you going for at least a month! I can barely fit 5, and that’s pushing it! Even packing my makeup bag takes all the effort out of me.