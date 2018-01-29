If you don’t fly a lot, you might think dressing for a plane ride is the same as any other day, but there are some things to consider when choosing your travel day outfit. Comfort is definitely at the top of the list, but you don’t want to sacrifice style either.





Stylist Kim XO shares three different outfits for common scenarios: when you can be as comfortable as possible, when you need to be a little more dressy right after you get off the plane, and when you’re traveling from cold to hot weather.

She says if you’re traveling from cold weather to warm weather, wear leggings under a dress; you can easily take the leggings off once you land. Bringing a jean jacket that won’t be too heavy in hot weather but can offer a little more coverage when you’re in the colder climate.

A big tote is essential for holding all your accessories for the plane, like a scarf, pillow, and headphones, but you should also bring a small crossbody or wallet that contains all the important things you’ll need to grab quickly, like your ID, ticket, and credit card. That way, you’re not digging through your huge tote when there’s a long line of people behind you.

With her tips, you’ll be a travel pro in no time!