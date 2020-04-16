Holy moly, just look at the size of this place! If you’re a big The Godfather or the Godfather II fan, and well, want to feel like you were part of the movie, then this is your chance! Turns out The Lake Tahoe house which was featured in Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece can be all yours for the listing price of $5.5 million!

Pft, easy, give me the papers now! Kidding, that’s a tad over my budget, but hey, one can dream right!? The Fleur du Lac estate (Flower of the Lake) provided the backdrop to several scenes in the 1974 Oscar-winning movie, including the first communion celebration for Anthony Corleone and Fredo’s death at the behest of his own brother, terrifying mafia don Michael Corleone.

The house was built-in 1935 after industrialist Henry Kaiser built the 15-acre lakefront compound on Late Tahoes’ beautiful west shore. According to the realtor, there was a crew of 300 men who worked 8-hour shifts around the block to build Fleur de Lac to fulfill Kaiser’s goal of completing the house in 30 days. Yes, can you believe this was all built-in 30 days? That’s insane!

So what does the luxury home feature? On the market is the estate’s Residence 20 which was built-in 1983. It is furnished with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and is a total of 4,222 square feet. The home also comes with a gorgeous gourmet kitchen with polished granite counter, ample natural light, exercise facilities, a staircase with mahogany banister and south lake views in the master bedroom.

Oh, and let’s not forget the huge media room/library with wood-burning fireplace, as well as access to Kaiser’s original “act club” that yes, indeed still stands today. The estate also has a private marina and your own personal boat slip, community amenities and conscience services, 5 baths and a den, and steps to the Lake with unforgettable views of Lake Tahoe.

It’s truly a dream come true. So, what do you say? Do you have 5.5 million lying around? If so, you can contact Katherina Haug and Craig Miller of Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty. Yacht club here we come!

