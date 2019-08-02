Tiny homes are all the rage lately! In Pine Island, Florida, you can stay in a community of tiny homes for your vacation! This tiny house village goes by the name of the Matlacha Tiny Village. What used to be an RV park has been turned into a tiny paradise for vacationers. The tiny homes are about 200 square feet and range from about $130-$150. There are five different sized units, with room for 2-6 adults depending on which house you choose. This tiny piece of paradise also has perfectly summer-themed names for the houses: the Flamingo, Mermaid, Margarita, Alligator, and Dolphin. Check-in and checking out is fairly easy, according to their Airbnb reviews.

What does it feature?

The houses feature all the essentials to stay cool and have a great stay. Inside of the tiny homes, there is a kitchenette with a fridge, coffee maker, stovetop and microwave. The rest of the house also has the necessities in the cutest, tidy space including queen beds, private bathrooms, ceiling fans and extra space that can be either a living/ guest room with a sofa bed. All rentals come with access to the community public areas and amenities including the kayak launch, deck, BBQ grill, a dock, and free self-parking on the property.

Nearby Locations

The nearby area offers a variety of experiences, with something for everyone! Views and dining for those wanting to experience bay or marina lifestyle are within walking distance. Some of the favorites for food and drinks are the Blue Dog Bar & Grill, Bert’s Bar and Grill and the Sandy Hook Fish & Rib House. For art lovers, the Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens offers impressionist paintings and a colorful garden.

Cayo Costa State Park’s outdoor pursuits include fishing, hiking and biking opportunities for the active traveler. The Matlacha Tiny Village is usually booked for summers and weekends, but there are a few openings for August! Be swift and send pics!