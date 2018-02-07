Vacation will never be the same after you’ve stayed in this awesome house. The bedrooms are inspired by Monopoly, Clue, and PAC-MAN. It’s like living inside your favorite game!





But that’s not even the half of it. There’s a Jumanji-themed movie theater, laser maze, a wall-sized word search, a giant chess set, and a foosball coffee table — plus, a giant pool with an epic water slide and lazy river.

On top of all of that, the house has a huge game room with a pool table, air hockey, and pinball machines. If your kids love that, then they will definitely love the life-sized billiards outside. And how fun would it be to play real-life foosball where your friends make up the team instead of little plastic men?

Like we said, this is the most fun vacation home we’ve ever seen. Who wouldn’t want to spend a few days here with 42 of their closest friends? BuzzFeed Bring Me takes us inside.