Because the small town of Wimberley, Texas doesn’t fall on any major highways, residents are fond of saying, “You have to mean to visit Wimberley”. In other words, you can’t visit Wimberly on a whim(berley).

Now that we’ve got that very funny pun out of the way, let’s continue. Nestled in the heart of Texas Hill Country, Wimberly is a peaceful, lush destination replete with spring-fed swimming holes, art galleries, cheerful boutiques, and rustic wineries. It’s a breezy 47-minute drive from Austin, making this Hays County town a popular spot for day trips and weekend getaways from the Texas capital. When you arrive in this enchanting Central Texas spot, here are a few fun things to cross off your bucket list:

Go Swimmin’

First of all, we hope you brought your swimsuit. The city of Wimberley is a treasure trove of swimmable waterways, including:

Jacob’s Well: One of the most popular swimming holes in Wimberley — if not all of Texas — Jacob’s Well Natural Area is an ethereal, 140-foot deep natural spring with an underground cave. Swimming is allowed from May through September — the only catch is you need to make a reservation online well in advance.



Blue Hole: Wimberley’s Blue Hole (not to be confused with the similarly named Georgetown Blue Hole) is another spot that requires a reservation well in advance. But with its crystal-clear waters and cypress tree-shaded banks, Blue Hole is worth the extra effort. If you’re unable to make a reservation this season, the surrounding Blue Hole Regional Park is open to hikers year-round without a reservation.

Cypress Falls Swimming Hole: No reservation is required for this Cypress Creek swimming hole. Entrance is $8 for out-of-towners, and tubes, kayaks, and standup paddleboards are available to rent. In addition to the swimming area, there's an onsite bar with draft beer and wine for purchase.

Shop Market Days

If you can, try to time your trip so you’re in Wimberley on the first Saturday of any month between March and December. That’s when Wimberley hosts its famous Market Days, a buzzy outdoor market with live music from local artists, food, and more than 475 vendors. Wimberley Market Days recently started up again after being closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but be sure to check the calendar for the latest news.

For breathtaking views of the Texas Hill Country, visit Old Baldy (also known as Prayer Mountain). The lookout point is accessed by 218 stone steps, and the quick and easy climb is suitable for hikers of all fitness levels.

Eat, Drink, and Be Merry

Offering a “touch of Tuscany in Texas”, Bella Visa Ranch is modeled after a traditional Italian family farm. The sprawling ranch features more than 1,200 olive trees and a winery. Note that tastings and tours of the orchard and winery are temporarily suspended due to the pandemic. Wimberley is home to a mouthwatering array of local restaurants, cafes, and bakeries. Some of our favorite spots include:

Leaning Pear: Located along Cypress Creek, the Leaning Pear restaurant enchants with scenic views and Hill-Country-inspired cuisine. Don’t miss the wood-fired pizzas topped with goodies like local smoked sausage, fresh mozzarella, and Brussel sprouts.

Wimberley Cafe: Overlooking Wimberley Square, this old-timey diner serves up home-style breakfasts and sandwiches.

Cypress Creek Reserve Rum Distillery: At this locally owned and operated distillery, you can sample small-batch aged rums made with Cypress Creek spring water. The distillery features a large treehouse deck for hanging out and sipping rum cocktails — like the creamy housemade Rum Chata with cinnamon and pure Tahitian vanilla.

Driftwood Winery and Bistro: After sampling a few wines in the tasting room, you can enjoy a bottle at the winery's bistro over small plates and eclectic entrees.

Wimberley Valley Winery: Here's another top-notch Wimberley winery serving up eats and wine by the glass or bottle. Grab a table on the oak tree-shaded deck or out on the sprawling lawn — there are ponies!