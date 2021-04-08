‘Tis the season for water warfare. Come within five feet of me this summer, and I’ll be sure you’re wiped out with a Nerf water gun or a water balloon. However, once I get this water balloon launcher, you just might get hit within 500 yards. Yep, we found the ultimate water balloon launcher for endless summer entertainment.

This 3-person water balloon launcher is exactly what the family needs for outdoor play. Forget going to the water park. Grab this $18 launcher, balloons, and party supplies for an incredible water balloon fight.

Best Water Balloon Launchers

You can find the launcher in stock on Amazon today! The launcher comes with 500 water balloons and one carry bag for portability. With strong people, this sucker will definitely reach a distance of 500 yards.

Add it to your Amazon wishlist today! The customer reviews are fantastic. A customer gave the 3-person balloon slingshot five stars and said it’s so much fun. Check out this outdoor toy review. Gregory was able to launch one over his house! Impressive.

Also consider SEABILLIES‘ launcher. The 300-yard launcher kit comes with 300 water ballon and instructions. Keep in mind that the distance varies by the size and strength of participants. Check out this review.

Here’s Amazon’s Choice for “3-man slingshot.” The kit comes with 150 balloons and a carrying bag. This launcher is ready to launch balloons up to 500 yards away.

Here’s a kid-friendly launcher. This tiny launcher doesn’t require too much strength! Little ones will love it.

Interested in DIY outdoor games? Check out our friends over at Wide Open Eats for backyard game ideas.

