This one goes out to those old school people like me- readers. Growing up, I found it hard to put down a good book. That difficulty extended to chores, homework time, and yes, bath time, sorry if that’s too much information. But, there was always the risk of water damage to paper books or an e-reader device such as a Nook, Amazon Kindle, or an IPad. Luckily, I have good news. Our prayers have been answered, readers, because someone has finally created waterproof books.

Bibliobath

It is called the “Bibliobath.” Sort of a weird name, sure, but now reading a good book in a hot bath is 100 percent easier. The heroes in this real-life story are Jasper Jansen and Wing Weng, a couple from Amsterdam. They’re bath time readers and don’t want to compromise reading classic literature (not knocking Aqua Erotica) or have to listen to an audiobook because it’s just not the same.

As opposed to making a specific apparatus to download, swipe or listen to books on, they are making classic literature reprints, in a way. The waterproof books are made up of synthetic paper called polypropylene, which is often used to print trading cards. It’s not only waterproof paper, but it’s tear-resistant. So, turning the page of the book won’t leave it wet and crusty, rather the water will just slip right off as if nothing ever happened.

How Much Do They Cost?

The first books they have chosen are Mark Twain short stories, W.B. Yeats’ Cloths of Heaven & Other Poems, Shakespeare’s Macbeth, and Sun Zi’s The Art of War. I know, these are really big titles, which mean they must be really expensive. Well, luckily, they’re not. The books are all sold for $19. They were initially a kickstarted project. The book geniuses took a whole 6 months to find the right materials and suppliers to create them and make sure they actually worked.

By July 2015, with the help of 262 backers, Bibliobath was born! So, next time you buy them, think of how you’re not only enjoying yourself, but you’re supporting someone’s dream! If you’re already dreaming of warm baths on cold nights in, go order yourself one here. As Jasper and Wing say, “Book + Bath = Bliss,” so go find yours or submerge it.