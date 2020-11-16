Glowing orbs, The Texas Ghost Lights, Marfa Lights, Will-o-the-wisps, are all names referring to the unexplained phenomena of strange lights known as the mystery of the Marfa lights. Everyone from Texans had mused over these lights, passersby to physics students have tried to determine these. Even though we’re hoping that the truth is out there, we’ve still got zero clues about what these far west Texas lights really are.

Early Sightings

If you are anywhere near U.S. Highway 90, east of Presidio County on a clear night, you might notice mysterious lights in the night sky that appears to be hovering above the ground. They may appear to be red, yellow, and blue and white lights; they are at times as large as basketballs. They shimmer, flint, and flicker in the night, and nobody knows how or why. The first time the Marfa mystery lights were reported was in the 19th century, around 1883. A cowhand, Robert Reed Ellison, first noticed the lights near Mitchell Flat. He assumed that the lights came from nearby Apache campfires. However, no evidence later showed to support this, according to the texas state historical association. During World War II, pilots also attempted to investigate the source of the light sightings. However, to no avail. Actor James Dean was said to have been so obsessed with them while filming the movie Giant that he carried a telescope with him.

In 1957, the Coronet Magazine printed an article about the lights, deeming them the “Texas Ghost lights.” Later Texas Monthly documented the lights as well.

If you’ve never seen them, you can go to the Marfa Lights Viewing Center, where they can be seen pretty regularly in the same spot. The fact that they can be seen from the sam locale has led some scientists to conclude that it must be something natural, perhaps scientific and logical as supposed to something supernatural like a UFO, which is, of course, a popular guess. Wandering ghosts of Spanish conquistadors are another, and the brainy Physics Students from the University of Texas at Dallas think its lights form the highway. Native American tribes used to think the lights were fallen stars.

Swamp Gas?

Other presumptions from the *skeptics* say the following:

-Glowing gasses, since reserves of oil and natural gasses mix with oxygen, often create glowing lights, similar to that of swamp gas.

-Igneous rock under Mitchell flat creating piezoelectric charge (electricity made under the pressure of solid natural materials like crystals or minerals)

-Fanta Morgana, an optical illusion also known as a “superior mirage” created when a calm layer of air exists over a cooler layer of air.

What you think is up to you. Be sure to check them out!