Can Texas Be Its Own Country? 12 Fun Facts That Make Us Say YES!
Miley Cyrus Farmhouse Tennessee Zillow

Last year Miley Cyrus purchased a gorgeous $5.8 million ranch in Franklin, Tenn.

The Tennessean reports that country music’s prodigal daughter just dropped some serious cash on new digs in Franklin, Ten. Franklin is just south of Nashville on Interstate 65, so it’s starting to look like Miley’s coming home.

Zillow

Regardless of what you think of Cyrus, her exhibitionism or her music, you’re going to be jealous of this house.

Zillow

The 6,869 square-foot home sits on 33 acres of beautiful Tennessee countryside. It has five bedrooms and four bathrooms and was built in 2014.

Zillow

Cyrus’s new country home boasts two fireplaces, a three car garage, a pool and even an elevator.

The Franklin home is modern, yet rustic, with plenty of shiplap and shabby chic detailing. The spacious, open kitchen overlooks a cozy living area, which is adjacent to a screened-in patio.

Just off the pool there is an adorable little putting green. Let’s hope Liam’s a golfer.

In the master bath, there’s a claw-foot tub surrounded by picture windows that look out onto the beauty of the secluded Tennessee wilderness.

Cyrus currently owns a home in Malibu, Calif. The singer released her album Younger Now last year. 

