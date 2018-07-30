Menu
Waffle House Facts Read this Next

The 15 Fun Facts About Waffle House We Bet You Didn't Know
Advertisement
Sears Mail Order

You may have seen the viral images of tiny homes you can order on Amazon or barn kit homes. However, mail-order kit homes are nothing new. If anything, they’re a blast from the past.

According to the Preservation and Conservation Association, precut, mail-order homes are a uniquely American invention. Sears, along with several other companies like Aladdin and Montgomery Ward, began selling precut homes or “kit homes” in the early 1900s.

While the idea of receiving a barn in the mail may sound novel these days, back then, due to the agrarian nature of American society, it made total sense.

Sears mail order barn
Image via The Barn Journal (Public Domain)

Unlike today, at the turn of the 20th Century and into the next few decades a majority of Americans were rural dwelling folks. Subsistence farming was the rule, rather than the exception, in the 1910s and 1920s. In fact, many historians credit subsistence farming with keeping the nation from starving during the Great Depression.

Sears Roebuck and other precut home manufacturers sold agricultural buildings like barns, chicken coops, and even horse stables. They claimed you could save as much as 30% above simply buying the materials needed to build your own.

Since railways were the common method of travel and shipping, most towns were accessible via railroad. You could get a barn shipped to you even if you lived in a small town.

This round barn cost $1,627 in 1918 (over $28,000 today). If you didn’t have the money, Sears Roebuck actually offered mortgages.

Finding an authentic Sears mail-order barn still standing these days is difficult. Many burned or were torn down, but the one from the ad above may have looked like the pic above.

WATCH: Barn Homes We Wished We Lived In

Wide Open Country About the author:
Wide Open Country is the new media platform for country music and the country lifestyle. We believe that country music is more than music – it’s a way of life. Based in Austin, Texas, Wide Open Country provides content that covers country music – from the mainstream to the alternative ...Read more
View More Articles

Wide Open Country

Rare Studio

Running a family, running a farm, running a successful bakery — and loving “every single minute of my life”

Running a family, running a farm, running a successful bakery — and loving “every single minute of my life”

This little craft will convince your kids they were visited by a leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day

This little craft will convince your kids they were visited by a leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day

Life on the edge: For daredevil Nik Wallenda, wire-walking is in the blood

Life on the edge: For daredevil Nik Wallenda, wire-walking is in the blood

With a little time and a lot of patience, you can make delightfully delicious rainbow Jell-O for St. Patrick’s Day

With a little time and a lot of patience, you can make delightfully delicious rainbow Jell-O for St. Patrick’s Day

You asked me to make a cheesecake in my Instant Pot, and I was more than happy to do it

You asked me to make a cheesecake in my Instant Pot, and I was more than happy to do it

Stories You Might Like