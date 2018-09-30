From looking at the exterior of this beautiful house, you’d never know it contains a secret room unlike anything you’ve ever seen in a home.

Currently off the market, the stunning home was listed at $1.2 million in the unassuming Houston suburb of Friendswood. This house has been causing a stir for an unusual reason. The gorgeous kitchen and enviable mud room aren’t the only things that have folks talking.

Step inside, and you’ll find the aforementioned kitchen.

A most awesome mud room with adjoining laundry center.

A glamorous indoor pool. Walk past it, and you’ll find the home’s pièce de résistance…

A secret home theatre that’s an exact replica of the Starship Enterprise.

The room has a place to sit down and grab a bite to eat.

And it features a ceiling that resembles the roof of the Enterprise, which looks up into perfectly painted stars.

It even has its own bathroom with a matching theme.

According to Business Insider, the former owner was a big fan not only of the Star Trek series but of space travel in general.

“He’s always been interested in space travel, in being in the stars, and he decided that if there was no way to travel to the stars, he’d bring them here.”

The home has a few other neat rooms.

There’s a master suite that resembles a castle.

A one-of-a-kind circular tub.

And a kids room that’s decked out with built-ins and customized decor.