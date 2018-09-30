Menu
The Kentucky Bourbon Trail: Why You Need to Visit Before You Die
From looking at the exterior of this beautiful house, you’d never know it contains a secret room unlike anything you’ve ever seen in a home.

Currently off the market, the stunning home was listed at $1.2 million in the unassuming Houston suburb of Friendswood. This house has been causing a stir for an unusual reason. The gorgeous kitchen and enviable mud room aren’t the only things that have folks talking.

Step inside, and you’ll find the aforementioned kitchen.

Image via Zillow
A most awesome mud room with adjoining laundry center.

Image via Zillow
A glamorous indoor pool. Walk past it, and you’ll find the home’s pièce de résistance…

Image via Zillow
A secret home theatre that’s an exact replica of the Starship Enterprise.

Image via Zillow
The room has a place to sit down and grab a bite to eat.

Image via Zillow
And it features a ceiling that resembles the roof of the Enterprise, which looks up into perfectly painted stars.

Image via Zillow
It even has its own bathroom with a matching theme.

Image via Zillow
According to Business Insider, the former owner was a big fan not only of the Star Trek series but of space travel in general.

“He’s always been interested in space travel, in being in the stars, and he decided that if there was no way to travel to the stars, he’d bring them here.”

The home has a few other neat rooms.

There’s a master suite that resembles a castle.

Image via Zillow
A one-of-a-kind circular tub.

Image via Zillow
And a kids room that’s decked out with built-ins and customized decor.

Image via Zillow
