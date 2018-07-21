Menu
This Chart Tells You Exactly When You Can Leave Children Home Alone
Bent Trees Mean

A bent tree in the woods could be a century-old sign.

While most people would just walk by a bent tree in the woods without giving it a second thought, there appears to be a lot more to it than most people know.

As it turns out, Native Americans would often bend trees in order to use then as natural trail markers.

As an avid hiker, backpacker, and overall outdoorsman, I have seen plenty of these trees myself. Is it a coincidence that most of my more notable bent tree sightings happened on reservations in Wyoming? Probably not.

While there may be situations while this is caused naturally and not a deliberate trail marker, there seems to be plenty of people that suggest this was indeed a common Native American practice.

Next time your are in the woods and see a bent tree, be sure to look around for others in the area. After all, you may be standing on an old trail used by others centuries in the past.

