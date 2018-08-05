We all dream about building an awesome cabin in an amazing location, but what about an invisible boulder cabin?

In the Swiss Alps, a cabin concept was built to blend in with the landscape, so much so that you would walk right by it without thinking twice.

But upon closer examination, this cabin becomes one of the coolest things we’ve ever seen.

After your first glance, it doesn’t look like much, does it?

Getting closer, do you see anything that resembles a cabin yet?

The cabin door is facing into the mountainside, concealing it from view.

The amazing work is being done by a Geneva-based art studio named “Bureau A.” The cabins themselves are really only big enough for one, but have amazing wooden interiors.

The cabin is heated by a wood stove, too.

A window on the front affords the cabin quite a view.

Here’s the guts of the cabin, while it was being constructed.

And of course, they had to get it out to the mountain some way…

We can’t help but think this is the beginning of the ultimate deer blind, one that doubles as a complete cabin and is almost completely concealed in its natural setting.

Would you stay in this thing?

