Menu
Tabasco Facts Read this Next

10 Things You Didn't Know About Tabasco
Advertisement
Boulder Cabin Look Inside A-Bureau.com

We all dream about building an awesome cabin in an amazing location, but what about an invisible boulder cabin?

In the Swiss Alps, a cabin concept was built to blend in with the landscape, so much so that you would walk right by it without thinking twice.

But upon closer examination, this cabin becomes one of the coolest things we’ve ever seen.

After your first glance, it doesn’t look like much, does it?

ANTOINE1

Getting closer, do you see anything that resembles a cabin yet?

ANTOINE4

The cabin door is facing into the mountainside, concealing it from view.

antoine-bureau-a-stone-shaped-tiny-cabin-001

The amazing work is being done by a Geneva-based art studio named “Bureau A.” The cabins themselves are really only big enough for one, but have amazing wooden interiors.

3040272-slide-s-3-disrupting-the-pink-aisle-the-rise-of-empowering-girls-toys (1)

The cabin is heated by a wood stove, too.

ANTOINE13

A window on the front affords the cabin quite a view.

bureaua1

Here’s the guts of the cabin, while it was being constructed.

CONSTRUCTION1

And of course, they had to get it out to the mountain some way…

TRANSPORT

We can’t help but think this is the beginning of the ultimate deer blind, one that doubles as a complete cabin and is almost completely concealed in its natural setting.

Would you stay in this thing?

NEXT: Maine Fisherman Catches a Once-in-a-Lifetime Lobster and Then Does it Again [PICS]

Wide Open Spaces About the author:
Wide Open Spaces is the premier online destination for all things hunting, fishing, shooting, and outdoors, providing content and community engagement to an audience of sportsmen and women who share their passion. Founded in 2011, Wide Open Spaces is the first hunting and fishing site that is optimized for social ...Read more
View More Articles

Wide Open Spaces

Rare Studio

Running a family, running a farm, running a successful bakery — and loving “every single minute of my life”

Running a family, running a farm, running a successful bakery — and loving “every single minute of my life”

This little craft will convince your kids they were visited by a leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day

This little craft will convince your kids they were visited by a leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day

Life on the edge: For daredevil Nik Wallenda, wire-walking is in the blood

Life on the edge: For daredevil Nik Wallenda, wire-walking is in the blood

With a little time and a lot of patience, you can make delightfully delicious rainbow Jell-O for St. Patrick’s Day

With a little time and a lot of patience, you can make delightfully delicious rainbow Jell-O for St. Patrick’s Day

You asked me to make a cheesecake in my Instant Pot, and I was more than happy to do it

You asked me to make a cheesecake in my Instant Pot, and I was more than happy to do it

Stories You Might Like