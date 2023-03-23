5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture with no slant or bias. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Here’s what you missed yesterday, in case you weren’t able to visit us.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Top Stories You Should Know

The 19-year-old’s body was found on July 8, 2015. Investigators previously believed that the death was caused by a hit-and-run. Now, authorities are viewing the death as a homicide.

On Tuesday, the Bland Richter Law Firm, who is now representing the mother of Smith, released a press statement. According to the statement, during a phone call, SLED Chief Mark Keel revealed that Smith’s death was more than the initially reported “’highway vehicular manslaughter.”

JLo is once again proving that she can wear anything — or nothing at all. At 53, she’s pulled off every style imaginable while spearheading new looks on the daily. Now she’s making heads spin and hearts explode while promoting her brand new Revolve shoe line JLo Jennifer Lopez. Posed in nothing but shoes and hair extensions, she looks like a Latina Aphrodite and fans are losing their minds.

Cameron Diaz is pulling a Tom Brady as she’s reportedly retiring yet again from acting. She formally retired in 2018 while pregnant with her daughter, Raddix, but came back after Jamie Foxx asked her to star in his new Netflix film. But Jamie Foxx reportedly just had an epic meltdown on-set, and now Diaz is over it.

Gisele Bündchen is finally opening up about her split from Tom Brady. The supermodel had her first interview since confirming her divorce from the football player slamming “very hurtful” rumors that surrounded the split. What rumors you ask? Bascially, the ones that she left the seven-time Super Bowl champion because he un-retired. She went on to tell Vanity Fair that the whole idea of giving him an ultimatum is “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Amanda Bynes was reportedly living on the street for several days before she called the police on herself after suffering a mental breakdown. Sources close to the actress told TMZ on Wednesday that her car had been towed on March 15th in Long Beach California.

The area is around 40 miles from her home and 15 miles from where she was found early Sunday in downtown Los Angeles. The sources believe Bynes may have hitchhiked or taken public transportation in order to get around and eventually made her way to Hollywood. There she was spotted in a fans TikTok video several days before being placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.