5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are like two peas in a pod. Both actors share a creative genius that, when combined, can manifest the transformation of down-to-earth storylines into unforgettable cinema. But while the two best friends have accompanied each other through early and prolonged stardom, they feel like another of their associates should have been recognized sooner. That person is Yellowstone star Cole Hauser, and Matt Damon says he’s shocked that he wasn’t a giant movie star before the hit TV show came out.

Million Dollar Baby star Hilary Swank has announced via Instagram that she has given birth to twins. The newborns are reported to be a boy and a girl.

This past Easter Sunday, Swank shared a photo of herself holding her two babies while overlooking a beautiful sunset. The photo was captioned “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍👼🏼

Happy Easter! 🐣🐣 Posting from pure Heaven. 🙌🏽”

A gunman opened fire at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday, killing four and injuring eight, according to multiple reports.

The gunman was eventually killed by police. He was said to be a former employee of the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, where the incident took place.

“California Gurls” singer and American Idol judge Katy Perry, 38, is under fire online for multiple stunts she pulled at the expense of several American Idol contestants. In this past Sunday’s episode of the popular competition show, Perry implied that several contestants, who did in fact make it to the top 24 of the competition, were being eliminated.

While Perry and the other American Idol Judges were speaking to Nutsa Buzaladze, 25, Perry told the singer, “We have really appreciated you being in this competition — and we did not put you in the top 24.” Buzaladze looked defeated but bravely replied “It’s ok,” while forcing a smile onto her face. Perry then exclaims, “YOU put yourself in that top 24. Nutsa, you put yourself in that top 24 with your incredible talent.”

It appears the Dalai Lama owes the world an apology.

Thankfully, he has offered one.

The crime? Asking a young boy to suck his tongue. Without a doubt, that strange request warrants an apology. “His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused,” a statement from the Dalai Lama’s office read.