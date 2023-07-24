Adam Sandler, Timothée Chalamet Hit NYC For Pickup Basketball Game

Timothée Chalamet recently became much cooler when Adam Sandler allowed the young actor to be spotted with him.

And Sandler didn’t just let Chalamet been seen with him, either. Nope, the legendary actor and comedian allowed Chalamet to be photographed with him. And it wasn’t some stupid selfie that Chalamet begged Sandler to take with him after spotting the legend in a New York deli and falling to his knees. No… the 27-year old was allowed to be photographed doing the coolest thing any human being can hope to do – being seen playing pickup basketball with Adam Sandler.

What’s even more amazing is that Sandler and Chalamet worked together on the 2014 film Men, Women, & Children – almost a decade ago – and yet Sandler still has such a positive impression of the young man that a decade later Sandler is willing to shine his divine light publicly on him.

Chalamet, whose name is so French that we can barely pronounce it, and we really didn’t care how to pronounce it, either, until Adam Sandler allowed himself to grace this young man’s presence, has had his star elevated to where we might even perhaps maybe some time in the future see his upcoming reboot of Willy Wonka on a streaming service. Now if Adam Sandler says it’s a great movie, I might go to a second-run theater to watch it.

It’s certainly not that Timothée Chalamet is a bad actor. He certainly is a great actor. The guy even has been nominated for an Academy Award, two Golden Globes, and three BAFTAs for doing something terrific in some show somewhere. And that was before the guy entered his late 20s. He’ll certainly earn those awards in the future. But he’s just not cool.

Maybe one day Chalamet with be cool like Adam Sandler. But that day will not come until Chalamet, like Sandler, is capable of releasing movies so completely stupid that they become classics that feed memes for centuries to come. But if Adam Sandler is willing to grace Chalamet with his presence, the young man certainly has potential.