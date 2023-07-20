AGT Judges Left In Tears After Heart Transplant Story Of Two Moms

Two moms from opposite ends of the country tugged on viewers’ heartstrings on America’s Got Talent.

Entertainment Tonight says Kim from New York and Holly from Oregon were not just singing a duet from the smash Broadway musical Wicked, they were linked by tragic events from 16 years ago. Holly’s son, Jake, was only an infant when he died in 2007. Kim’s son, Beckham, was the recipient of Jake’s heart two weeks later. The two told the judges that they wanted to bring awareness to organ transplants.

Years after the tragic events, the two moms finally met. While they were getting to know to know each other, they shared an amazing detail. Coincidentally, Holly sang the ballad “For Good” to Jake just before the infant died. Kim had sung the same song to Beckham after he received Jake’s heart. This was the song they sang to the judges.

The judges, naturally, were deeply moved by the story. Simon Cowell, a dad himself, said, “I don’t even know what to say. It’s such a sad story and the fact that you shared it with us. I’m a dad. I get it. That story you just told us about the same song, that’s unbelievable.”

Even Howie Mandel, who’s not a big fan of musicals, had to admit, “This is the first time in my life I’ve felt a connection to that kind of music. This is probably the most magical moment I have ever experienced on America’s Got Talent.”

At the end of the performance, Beckman, the recipient of Jake’s heart from 16 years before, was introduced to the audience. All the judges voted for the Holly and Kim to move forward in the competition.

You can watch America’s Got Talent on NBC at 8 pm on Tuesdays. See the clip below…