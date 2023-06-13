America Ferrera Showed Up to The ‘Sexy’ ‘Barbie’ Sleepover in ‘Grandma’ PJs

Kelly Clarkson had some special guests on her talk show, the cast of Barbie! Margot Robbie, who is set to play the iconic doll in the upcoming movie, shared a little insider info on the show. The writer-director Greta Gerwig organized a sleepover for the cast.

All Kinds of Fun

“We had a Barbie sleepover. It was as fun as it sounds,” Robbie shared.

“We all went to Claridge’s, which is a really gorgeous hotel in London,” she added. “We all, like, shared beds, and, like, wore our pajamas, and ordered room service, and played games, and found out that, like, America is exceptionally competitive.”

Ferrera, 39, responded by admitting that she had not received the memo regarding the dress code for the overnight party. I am extremely competitive and nobody told me that it was a sexy Barbie sleepover,” she said.

“So everybody was in, like, really pretty silky nightgowns, and I was in, like, the most grandma floral twin set you could imagine,” the actress shared.

Perfect Look

Robbie gushed about Ferrera’s outfit, calling it absolutely adorable.

“She somehow simultaneously looked like an old day but a 5-year-old at the same time. It was the cutest. I mean, she was the cutest little thing. You’d put, like, a toddler in to go to bed and then she was, like, rousing at us for not knowing the rules,” Robbie shared.

Clarkson and Ferrera shared a mutual admiration for each other’s competitive spirit when it came to gaming. “If you’re not gonna compete, why are you here?” Clarkson added.

Ferrera shared that starring in Barbie “is just awesome in the truest sense, and I’m so excited for people to share in that awesomeness.”

“All of the craftsmanship is just awe-inspiring, and the sets themselves were magnificent and awesome, as was the wardrobe and the hair and the makeup,” she added.