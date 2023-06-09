Ariana Madix Reveals Tom Sandoval ‘Deprived’ Her of ‘Intimacy’ Outside of Sex: ‘I Am Not Your Fleshlight’

Madix is sharing details about her relationship with ex, Tom Sandoval.

Too Much Heartbreak

The reality star did an interview with Glamour where she discussed the more painful parts of her nine-year relationship with Sandoval. Madix discussed everything that occurred behind closed doors including the infamous, months-long affair that Sandoval had with her co-star, Raquel Leviss.

“I feel like I’m someone who craves intimacy outside of just penetrative sex, and that was something that I was deprived of for so long,” Madix shared. “As women, we might bring something up a bunch of times and then we just stop. That’s where I was at.”

She soon came to the conclusion that she couldn’t continue “nagging” Sandoval into spending time with her.

“The way that so many men act like they are entitled to your body and entitled to sex because you’re in a relationship with them,” she continued. “I am not your Fleshlight. I spelled out what I needed, but hello. It’s a two-person situation.”

Coming to Terms

When news of the affair, coined on social media as Scandoval, made headlines, Madix shared that she was in so much shock that she wasn’t immediately sad.

“It was like the air was sucked out of my lungs. It was shock, disbelief on some level, but then also anger,” she said.

She said coming to terms with the state of her relationship was most difficult because she and others assumed that it would last forever. She added that viewers and fans could relate to what she was going through.

“There are layers to it. The best-friend layer, the fact that [he] and I were together for so long and so many people, including myself, saw us as endgame,” Madix shared. “It’s the deception, the trying to manipulate a narrative, the fact that so many people have been through this themselves and they recognize parts of it.”