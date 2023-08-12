Beloved Actress And Super Model Dead At 70

Shelley Smith, a 1970s super model and actress that appeared in the television program ‘The Associates’ has reportedly died at the age of 70.

The actress also appeared in ‘For Love and Honor’. Her husband, Michael Maguire, released the following statement on the actress’ passing, ““She loved helping people. Most of all, she helped me. She made me a much better person than I ever would have been. We had a great marriage, I don’t know how to go on without her. But I know that we had an incredible relationship and it was as pure as anything could be.”

Variety reports on Smith’s death…

Smith kicked off her modeling career in the early 1970s, landing the cover of Harper’s Bazaar and getting features in Vogue, Mademoiselle and Glamour magazines. In 1979, she stepping into the television world and made her star debut on “The Associates” alongside Martin Short, Wilfrid Hyde-White and Alley Mills. Smith appeared as Sarah James in all 13 episodes of the legal drama before it ended in 1980. From 1983 to 1984, she starred as Captain Carolyn Engel on the NBC military series “For Love and Honor” with Cliff Potts, Yaphet Kotto and Gary Grubbs. Throughout the ’80s, Smith made guest appearances on shows like “Fantasy Island,” “The Love Boat,” “Diff’rent Strokes,” “Simon & Simon” and “Murder She Wrote.” In addition to her scripted roles on screen, Smith was a prolific game show contestant, having appeared on “SuperPassword,” “Body Language” and Dick Clark’s “10,000 Pyramid.” https://variety.com/2023/tv/people-news/shelley-smith-dead-the-associates-1235694933/

Smith surely entertained Americans for decades, and will surely be missed. Rest in Peace Shelley Smith!