Bindi Irwin Opens Up About Her Health Journey With Endometriosis Diagnosis

Bindi Irwin attended a gala dinner to honor her late father Steve Irwin on Saturday at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. She spoke to PEOPLE magazine about her health, as she has been diagnosed with endometriosis.

“You have to advocate for yourself. You can’t take no for an answer because a lot of times I know I found it for 10 years. You feel so defeated when you can’t find an answer. And it’s really scary.”

“I know with endometriosis, the sad thing is that it often doesn’t show up on any scans. I got every scan under the sun, and nothing showed up. It wasn’t until I had that exploratory surgery that they knew what was going on,” she added.

“So you have to stay strong and surround yourself with people who love you and will be there for you no matter what. Because it’s really scary when you don’t have answers,” Irwin shared.

She added: “You can feel very lonely. You can feel very isolated, but you have to hold on and you have to keep searching for answers no matter what. It is extremely important.”

“I think that we live in such a day and age where there’s so much information, and yet it’s so easy to feel alone, which is really, really difficult,” she went on to say. “So find the people who will love you unconditionally and never give up that hope because it’s so important to advocate for yourself and make this the year of your health.”

On friday, she shared a video in response to a fan’s question about endometriosis.

At the age of 14, she began to experience extreme fatigue, nausea and pain. These symptoms became more intense after she gave birth to her daughter, Grace, in 2021.

Irwin realized what she had when her friend Leslie shared her story of endometriosis and her symptoms seemed quite similar. So, she decided to have surgery in December over the holidays. During the surgery, they found 37 lesions and a cyst on her ovary. The cyst was then removed.

She expressed gratitude to her fans for their interest in her health journey.

“I hope this video may shed some light on my story to help you or someone you know battling with this disease.”