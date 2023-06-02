Brittany Furlan Thinks it’s ‘Really Strange’ that Fans Want Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Back Together

The comedian spent a bit of time talking with PEOPLE about past comments and statements about Pamela Anderson over the years.

Odd Obsessions

“Oh my God, that was so stupid,” she tells PEOPLE. “I was literally saying if I died and then all these people were like, ‘Oh my God, you’re talking about if she died, how you would think it’s funny.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ That’s another thing with me — I just feel like people constantly try to flip stuff around and just make it like I’m this bad, horrible person and I’m totally not. I’m always just trying to find a joke.”

In 2019, 36-year-old Furlan married Tommy Lee, 60. Since then, social media has seen a renewed interest in Tommy’s relationship with 55-year-old Anderson from fans and other creative mediums . This attention was first sparked by the release of Hulu’s biographical drama miniseries Pam & Tommy in February 2022, and then again when Anderson’s documentary Pamela, a Love Story was released this year.

Furlan finds it odd that fans have a one-sided, emotional bond with Lee and Anderson.

“All the people being like, ‘Oh, they need to be back together. They are each other’s soulmates’ and all this weird s—,” she shared. “I’m like, ‘You guys, my husband, if he wanted to be back with her, would be back with her in two seconds.’ They act like this is all new. They’ve been separated for a long time, even before I came along. It was just odd to deal with a lot of that stuff. I get that people try to romanticize things that they make up in their head or whatever, but it is really strange.”

Too Much To Say

The flames were fanned when Pamela made comments about Lee and Furlan’s relationship. She called Lee a “disaster spinning out of control,” and wrote that “his fiancée keeps him drunk — this is what he wants — someone to behave badly with.”

“In the beginning, people were like, ‘Oh, she’s always been so nice about you,’ but they don’t know what goes on behind closed doors,” Furlan shared. “I’m the one that got my husband sober and has helped him stay sober. In the beginning of us dating, [Anderson] did a public journal saying that I was the one that kept him drunk, which was so wrong and so awful. I just won’t forget that. You know what I’m saying? Then now she’s like, ‘Oh, I’m so happy for them.’ But that’s to the public. I don’t really… I don’t know.”