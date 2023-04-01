Brooke Shields Reveals That She is ‘Awkward’ and ‘The Biggest’ Nerd

The actress chatted with Page Six at the premiere for her documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields at Lincoln Center in NYC.

Adorkable

“I’ve always been a little awkward,” she shared. “And I’ve always been a studier and a smudgy eye-glass person and tripping [over things]. My mind is always thinking of so many things that I don’t think about presenting myself.”

Shields is so nerdy that she attributes her collection of “color-coordinated pens” to helping her get through college in the 80s. Her husband seems to agree with this amusing view of herself. “She’s very nerdy,” he said. “She can embarrass the family, laugh at the stupidest jokes.”

“One thing with Brooke that I learned whenever I introduced her to people, like, back in the day — my mom and dad and my family, they were like, ‘Um, she’s the most normal,’” he added. “It’s insane that she is as normal as she is. I don’t think I take it for granted.”

“You sit there and you think about what you were doing at 16,” he continued, speaking directly to the legendary model. “And I was, you know, pumping air in my bike tires and driving to 7-Eleven, and she’s doing amazing things, movies, and … it’s a whole different world. So it kind of puts things in perspective, for sure.”

A Look At Life

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is a two-part project going into detail about Sheilds’ life in the spotlight. At the premiere, she said that seeing the finished film was a cathartic experience.

“It all came full circle,” she shared. “And I was able to be proud of the things that I’ve really never given myself credit for and let myself process the sadder parts but know that the joy of not being jaded and coming through and still being excited about this insane business and what I do.”