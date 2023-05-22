Cher Celebrated 77th Birthday With Hilarious Reflection on Aging: ‘When Will I Feel Old’?

Cher doesn’t need to turn back time to stay young. At 77, the singer says she has yet to feel her age!

On May 20, Cher celebrated her birthday with a Twitter post about aging, writing, “Ok, Will Someone 🙏🏼 PLEASE Tell me…..When Will I Feel OLD👶🏻. This is ridiculous. I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can’t understand them. WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH #’s⁉️ I’m dyslexic & #’s Are hard 4 me.”

She ended the tweet with a sweet message to her fans. “Thank u for staying, I know it’s been hard,” she wrote. Apparently, the Burlesque actress then spent her birthday at the gym, signing off with, “Got to go work out. Twitter is harder for me than TweetBot.”

One thing that’s undoubtedly keeping Cher young at heart is her relationship with her boyfriend, who is reportedly 40 younger than her. She met music executive Alexander “A.E.” Edwards at Paris Fashion Week in 2022.

“On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” Cher admitted on The Kelly Clarkson Show, “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

The Love Hurts singer went on to list her partner’s many positive attributes. “He’s very kind, he’s very smart, he’s very talented, and he’s really funny,” she said, adding, “And I think he’s quite handsome.”

Cher and Alexander Edwards at the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

E! tells us that the couple has been making music together. Earlier this month, Cher revealed to the outlet that she was “going to England to make two albums.”

“Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that,” the musician continued. “He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that.”

Cher also hinted that she was happy with the way the tracks were turning out. “When you’ve got something good, you’re excited,” she said.

