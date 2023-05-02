Christine Baumgartner Files For Divorce From Kevin Costner After 18 Years of Marriage

A representative for Costner released a statement to PEOPLE stating “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”

Separate Ways

“We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time,” the rep continued.

Late last year, the actor shared some loving words about his wife. “My wife does things that just completely… It just helps. The house is prettier because of her. Everything is warmer because of her. There’s these little things that she does and I think it’s the power of love, but that she makes her home that way.”

In September 2004, the pair got married and now have three children: sons Cayden (15), Hayes (14), and daughter Grace (12). Costner, 68, also has four other children from prior relationships: daughters Annie and Lily and sons Joe and Liam.

Baumgartner was honest with Costner about her desire to start a family. Costner told Extra that on the first day of their relationship, Baumgartner told him, “If you’re going to be with me, you need to know that kids are at the end of the road for me with you, if that’s going to happen.”

Family Lines

The couple dated for six years before she gave Costner an ultimatum.”Finally, there came a moment where, maybe this doesn’t go forward,” Costner shared, “I’m not going to lose her because I’m afraid.”

Costner made a few statements about his wife and their relationship during the pandemic.”Our partnership has really come into focus about what we do for each other and how we deal with our family.”

“Our house is like a river: You’ve just got to get into the flow of it,” he continued. “And whatever you thought it was going to be, maybe it still can, but it’s going to have to work with what the day brings.”