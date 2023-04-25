‘CNN This Morning’ Co-Hosts Talk About Don Lemon’s Termination From The Network

The hosts of CNN This Morning were back on air Tuesday, following the announcement of Don Lemon’s departure the day before. They commented on the surprising news and wished their former colleague the best in his future endeavors.

Different Strokes

“We do begin with news about this show,” Poppy Harlow shared. “As you may have heard yesterday, CNN parted ways with anchor Don Lemon.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Harlow read a statement from CNN CEO Chris Licht, thanking Don for his work over the past seventeen years. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

Kaitlan Collins added, “Absolutely, of course Don was a big part of the show over the last six months. He was one of the first anchors on CNN to have me on his show. That’s something I’ll obviously never forget. I agree with Chris. We wish him the best.”

Harlow continued: “Yeah, we certainly do. Don was one of my first friends here at CNN. I’m so thankful to have worked alongside him and for his support for nearly 15 years here, and I wish him all good things ahead.”

Better Left Unsaid

Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 24, 2023

In the last few months, Don Lemon has been in the news a lot – especially after his controversial remarks about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being “past her prime.”

“Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime,” Lemon said in February. “Sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

When Harlow asked Lemon to clarify, he responded, “That’s not according to me. … If you Google ‘When is a woman in her prime,’ it’ll say 20s, 30s and 40s. I don’t necessarily — I’m not saying I agree with that.”

After the incident, viewers and network associates believed that Lemon was returning to the show, but he was terminated on Monday. Lemon took to Twitter to discuss the incident.

“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” he wrote.

CNN released a tweet in response. “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”