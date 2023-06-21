Crazed Fan Hops on Stage, Smacks Ava Max In The Face During LA Concert (Video)

Pop singer Ava Max was recently slapped by a fan at a concert in Los Angeles. The fan was wrestled away by security.

It’s safe to say that this fan is truly crazy about pop singer Ava Max, or you could say that the fan just went crazy! Both would be true — but after the guy jumped on stage with Max during a show, he will surely never be attending another of her concerts again!

And not only did he hop on the stage during the show, he went ahead and slapped her in the forehead before security wrestled him away.

Ava Max performs during an LA concert. (Newsflare via TMZ/Screenshot)

Max seemed stunned, then played it off and kept right on performing. But she later revealed that the overzealous fan scratched her eye.

“He’s never coming to a show again,” Max tweeted. “Thank you to the fan for being spectacular tonight in LA though!”

Well, all but one were spectacular.

Interestingly, this particular crazed fan was not arrested. Per TMZ, he told authorities that he only was trying to “hold” Max — and that he did not intend to harm her. They believed he was just out-of-his-mind enough to be telling the truth.