David Arquette Opens Up About Feelings Of Inferiority With Courteney Cox’s ‘Friends’ Success

Actor David Arquette did an interview with SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live where he talked about his experience with Cox’s ‘Friends’ fame. He was asked if her success ever made him feel inferior.

Tangled Emotions

“Yeah, absolutely. It’s difficult,” he shared. “…I have some of the traditional male things where I want to like, you know, provide and pick up the check and, you know, be the breadwinner.”

He admitted that the film industry is often turbulent and unpredictable, which can lead to difficulties between two actors.

“In the acting world in general, you’re always going on this rollercoaster of popularity and, you know, not able to get a job,” he added, “so it’s like this weird thing. And then when you’re, you know, comparing yourself to someone who’s at the, you know, top of the television, iconic world, it’s kinda hard to put yourself there, so there was definitely like learning and dealing with that and a lot of pain and, you know, arguments or, you know, ego, early on.”

Arquette emphasized the importance of understanding the cause of the issue when asked about how the A-list couple handled it.

“A lot of it has to do with, you know, the way you’re taking things, the way you’re saying things, the way you’re responding to things, the way you’re, you know, allowing other sort of outside influences affect how you feel about yourself, so I think like building confidence or just, you know, focusing on yourself, like working out some of the pain and trauma that I had so that I could open up like, you know, and own sort of what makes me happy, what my needs are, where my boundaries are,” he said.

Gently Parting Ways

Arquette praised how they handled their split, even though they eventually went their separate ways.

“We had a really great thing at the end,” he continued. “I just think a lot of people end up, when relationships end and lawyers get involved, they really sort of battle a lot of the time and they end up really fighting and spending a lot of money to lawyers where they should be sort of splitting with each other, so I just encourage people to really try to work it out so that you have a healthy relationship for your child — that’s what it’s really all about.”