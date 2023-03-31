Director Jeremy Garelick Lied to Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler About The End of ‘Murder Mystery 2’

The entire cast, actually. Garelick tried to keep the true ending of the film under wraps to keep everyone guessing about the identity of the killer.

Guessing Games

The Murder Mystery sequel is now streaming on Netflix. Audrey (Jennifer Aniston) and Nick (Adam Sandler) are trying to save their friend Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar) after he’s kidnapped at his wedding.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

When Maharajah’s bodyguard is found dead, Nick and Audrey suspect that the person who kidnapped their friend is the same person who killed the bodyguard. They set their sights on the wedding party as primary suspects. The wedding party stars John Kani, Melanie Laurent, Zurin Villanueva, Kuhoo Verma, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Enrique Arce.

In Garelick’s interview with Insider, he talked about the cast and crew knowing the identity of the killer before filming began, but he kept trying to trick them into thinking that the ending had changed.

“I think I told all of them that we were thinking about changing the ending, depending on what was happening and just to get in their minds,” Garelick shared. “Keep that a little bit unsure.”

He had the cast switch up the way they delivered their lines in each take to add more suspense to the storyline.

“We did make sure to get levels from everybody in different moments where one person may have been a little bit meaner or sweeter.”

“We really wanted to find that balance of: ‘Is this person the bad guy?,’ Garelick continued, ‘Is this person the bad guy?’ ‘Oh, wait, no. Oh yes, actually I was right.’ Murder mysteries are kind of like a game where you participate as an audience member … going along the journey with Nick and Audrey trying to figure out who did it, and thinking that we’re smart and then being told we’re not.”

The Most Enjoyment

The director says he hopes that critics enjoy the film, but his main priority is the enjoyment of his audience. “I never set out to make a movie for critics. I set out to make a movie for the audience and for people. I like to make a movie that I would wanna watch, and that’s my intention.”

“I hope that we have some critical success,” he went on. “Obviously, I’m a person with feelings and worked really hard on this movie, and when people say they like the movie, no matter who it is, I’m always like, ‘Oh, that’s great.’ And when people say they hated the movie, I’m like, ‘Oh, you know, I feel bad.’ It’s a challenging thing to have your work judged by so many people — unless, of course, they love it. Then it’s amazing.”