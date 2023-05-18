Disney Announces It Has Dropped Plans to Build New Florida Campus

In the midst of an ongoing legal battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Disney has decided against building a $1 billion investment. The head of Disney’s parks, Josh D’Amaro, declared that the project that would have brought in 2000 jobs, relocated from California is terminated. The project was initially set to be built in Lake Nona Florida.

The feud between DeSantis and Disney has been ongoing for some time now. For several months DeSantis has been trying to take away some of Disney’s power on the basis that Disney has been pushing a trans ideology on children and simultaneously sexualizing children. The Florida government passed a bill known as the Parents Rights in Education law. This law was put in place to restrict exposing inappropriate content to young audiences. The governor has been using legal tactics to squeeze Disney into submission, yet Disney has made its way through it all. Disney refused to follow the bill that has now been bluntly named the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

While not explicitly stated, D’Amaro’s decision to hold back a development that would have majorly boosted the Florida economy, is likely due to the feud with DeSantis. Yahoo.com reported Josh D’Amaro almost directly calling out the governor saying: “Does the state want us to invest more, employ more people and pay more taxes or not?”

Further along in a memo by D’Amaro, he wrote that the decision was based on leadership changes and drastic changes in the business environment since the plan was initially announced. Well it does not get much more vague than that. Especially when considering the mass scale of the project. It appears that Disney just swung a left hook at DeSantis. It is unlikely that DeSantis will stay down though. It will be intriguing to see what the governor comes up with next to put a hold on Disney’s wildest dreams and carry on the fight.