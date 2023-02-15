‘1000lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Reveals Dramatic Transformation After Year-Long Social Media Break

Tammy Slaton has shared her weight loss struggles on TLC’s 1000lb Sisters for years, but it seems her hard work has paid off. In new photos, the 36-year-old looks completely unrecognizable. The fourth season of the show began with Tammy being rushed to the hospital, where she stopped breathing.

After being placed on life support, she entered a rehab center to get help with her weight loss journey. In a jaw-dropping update, Tammy returned to Instagram with new photos of herself, showing off her noticeably smaller frame.

Tammy Has a New Look!

The details of her weight loss have yet to appear on the show, but it’s clear that her efforts have proved very successful. Tammy posed for the snaps alongside her friend, Joshua Douglas, with the photo captioned, “Literally the hottest girl in the world,” and “Love you Tammy.”

In recent episodes of 1000lb Sisters, Tammy faced personal challenges that could have contributed to her weight gain. Her 20-year-old dog, Little Bit, passed away, and Tammy was unable to attend the memorial service due to being in rehab.

She expressed her devastation through a video call, telling cameras, “My heart stopped for her.” Additionally, in episode seven, Tammy’s sisters, Amanda and Misty, visited her home to pick up some items and discovered that the house had been broken into and robbed.

After taking inventory of the missing items, Misty went on to state, “Between Little Bit passing away and Tammy gaining a few pounds and now we’re going to spring this on her.” Despite the challenges, it didn’t stop Tammy from her weight loss goals and she was able to qualify for weight loss surgery.

A New Change For Tammy!

In the episode, Tammy goes on to share, “I need to get to 550 (lbs) in order for me to be approved for surgery.” When he gets out of the wheelchair and stops on the scale, the nurse announced her new weight of 534.7 lbs. Trilled, Amanda explains, “Tammy did you see that? I’m just so proud of her!”

Speaking with the cameras, Tammy lets them know, “I’m like 14 pounds under my goal weight from over 700. That’s. huge Drop! I did That! I’m feeling thrilled, proud, excited. Just all the emotions.”

“I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mines, my told-you-so moment!”

1000lb Sisters season 4 airs Tuesdays on TLC in the USA.

