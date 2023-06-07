53-Year-Old Heather Graham Looks STUNNING In White Bikini

Heather Graham is as gorgeous as ever, which she recently proved on Instagram with a sizzling beach photo.

At 53, the Austin Powers actress rocked a white crochet string bikini during her trip to Jamaica. She posted a carousel of images that showed her soaking up the sun with author Liz Plank, who she tagged in the caption.

“Grateful I got to spend time on this beautiful beach with @feministabulous!” wrote Graham, “Thanks for the cool photos @iamjohnparra.”

Heather Graham Drives Fans Wild with Bikini Pics

Heather Graham’s fans voiced their appreciation in her comments section. According to Page Six, one user wrote, “Extremely hot. Forget that she’s 53 years old, which is unbelievable.”

“Literally still my childhood crush,” said another.

If the Miss Conception star’s Instagram posts from last year are anything to go by, we’re in for a summer of jaw-dropping selfies. In 2022, the actress was posing in skimpy bikinis well into September. One post even showed Graham wearing the same crochet swimsuit in Turks and Caicos, again accompanied by Plank.

She captioned the post, “Things I love.” Her list included “The beach,” “My friend @feministabulous,” and “Yoga.”

Currently, the On a Wing and a Prayer actress is in a romantic relationship with professional snowboarder John de Neufville, 46. Before that, she had dated a variety of other celebs including Benicio Del Toro, Matthew Perry, and Adam Ant.

Graham never had kids with any of her partners, and The Daily Mail tells us that she doesn’t regret her choices.

“I don’t feel that I’m missing anything,” she said. “If you’re meant to have kids, you have kids. And if you’re not meant to have kids, then the universe gives you someone or something to nurture. I do sometimes feel like my projects are little kids; I have started to get more involved in producing and writing and directing.”