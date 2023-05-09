57-Year-Old Elizabeth Hurley Looks Smoking as She Poses in Tiny Bikini

British bombshell Elizabeth Hurley has once again proved that age is just a number.

The 57-year-old actress recently showed off her amazing body on Instagram by posting a series of selfies in a sexy, peach-colored bikini. In the photos, Hurley posed in front of a full-length mirror to capture both sides of her beauty.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“Did you know I have a twin?” reads the cheeky caption.

Elizabeth Hurley Is Ready for the Beach In Peach Bikini

Fans rushed to the comments section to tell the Bedazzled actress just how good she looked in her swimwear. Page Six reports that Hurley’s Instagram post was overrun by compliments like, “One of the most stunning women on the planet” and “masterpiece of a woman!”

Hurley wasn’t just posing in the skimpy suit for fun. The celebrity was also promoting her bikini brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, by modeling one of her own pieces. The Peaches Bikini recently made its debut on her online shop.

The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress has admitted that she’s always had a thing for swimwear. On her brand’s About Us page, she explains that “growing up in rainy England” gave her a yearning for the beach.

Hurley often models her own swimsuits on social media. In previous posts, she showed off the fun and flirty Marissa Bikini in lime green and turned up the heat with her saucy Cheetah Bikini. However, her brand sells more than just skin-baring two-pieces. The Christmas in the Caribbean star has also posed in her brand’s luxurious robes and comfortable cover-ups.

While the actress obviously looks amazing in her own designs, they’re not just made for her. Elizabeth Hurley Beach was also created to inspire all women to feel sexy and confident on vacation.

“I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” Hurley says on her website.