79-Year-Old Robert De Niro’s New Baby Makes TV Debut On CBS This Morning

Robert De Niro, octogenarian icon of the silver screen, welcomed his new daughter into the world last April. And despite being directly descended from De Niro, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro is a super cutie. Here’s a picture of the future supermodel next to whom we assume is one of De Niro’s other kids who looks more their dad.

My God, that is a cute baby.

De Niro, 79 years old, and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, 45, met on the set of 2015’s romantic comedy “The Intern”, where she played the role of a tai chi instructor. Chen is a martial arts instructor and the daughter of William CC Chen, a tai chi grandmaster. Chen has won tai chi world titles and in 2011 was inducted into the Inside Kung Fu Hall of Fame.

Chen unfortunately had complications from Bell’s Palsy after Gia Virginia’s birth. Chen said De Niro was “very supportive” during this difficult period, which we would really hope any man would be when the mother of his child is having post-birth complications. In fact, De Niro told her she looked no different, and said at most she “looked a little stern.”

Bell’s Palsy causes temporary paralysis or weakness in one side of the face, and is caused when the facial nerve becomes damaged or inflamed. Most people with Bell’s palsy begin to recover by two weeks, and are fully recovered within three to six months.

Beautiful little Gia Virginia is the actor’s seventh child.